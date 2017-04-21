Aspinwall Borough Boil Water Advisory Set To Expire Today

ASPINWALL (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory for Aspinwall Borough, first announced Wednesday morning, was extended through Friday at 3 p.m.

Problems for residents began Wednesday morning, and there were plans to have the problem solved by 10 a.m. that same day.

That didn’t happen, and folks in the area have been boiling their tap water since then. Some had brown water flowing out of their taps, a few had total service interruption.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says Aspinwall’s water supplier, which is the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, was having problems with the pump serving the borough. The water pressure was low and it could have resulted in bacterial contamination.

The pump has now been repaired, but tests are currently being done to assure residents that the water is safe.

The borough manager says it takes about two days to get the water samples analyzed.

Residents can use the water without boiling it for taking showers and washing laundry, but those using it for drinking it or cooking should continue to boil it.

Those with questions are asked to call the borough office or go to the borough website for the latest updates.