Trump’s Budget Chief Says Money For Border Wall A Must

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House budget director says money for the wall President Donald Trump wants to build along the U.S. border with Mexico must be part of the massive spending bill Congress is preparing.
Trump’s budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, tells The Associated Press in an interview that additional funding also must be included to hire more immigration agents.
Lawmakers hope to unveil the catchall spending bill next week. The $1 trillion-plus legislation is leftover business from last year’s election-season gridlock and would cover the operating budgets of every Cabinet department except for Veterans Affairs.
Talks on the spending bill have hit a rough patch – and a deadline to avert a government shutdown looms late next week.
