Cops: Youth Soccer Coach Got 15-Year-Old Former Player Pregnant

April 21, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A soccer coach at a Philadelphia-owned playground has been jailed on charges he paid a now-15-year-old girl to have sex and got her pregnant.

Thirty-nine-year-old Francisco Prado-Contreras remained jailed Friday unable to post $750,000 bail on charges including statutory sexual assault.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation says police have told them not to give the suspect access to any facilities and say he’s been suspended indefinitely from all his youth coaching activities.

The city’s Department of Human Services on Tuesday got a report that the girl has a 7-month-old child and notified police.

The girl played soccer for Prado-Contreras then asked him for a job with a house-cleaning service he runs. After going to work for him, she says Prado-Contreras coerced her into having sex for money five times.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney.

