Get Rid Of Your Junk And Save The Planet This Earth Day

April 21, 2017 8:05 AM
PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – Every year during spring people take stock of what’s around the house or apartment and decide what they’ll get rid of.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council is giving you an opportunity this weekend to get rid of the stuff that’s been cluttering up the closets, basement or attic.

The PRC’s 6th annual Reuse Fest is this Saturday in McCandless, North Hills in the UPMC Passavant Green Lot off Babcock Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regional Director for the PRC tells the “KDKA Morning News” you can bring your reusable materials you’d like to get rid of, including bedding, bikes, kitchen items, medical supplies, pet supplies, usable building materials and more.

Stockdale says Refuse Fest is all about “reuse.”

“It’s not about putting that bottle or can out to recycle, turn back into something new. It’s about those things we’ve got in our homes that have a longer life to live . . . but we don’t’ need them anymore,” adds Stockdale.

Stockdale says the Reuse Fest doesn’t include televisions or computers but the PRC does have other events coming up to dispose of electronics.

The material will be used by PRC’s partners including Animal Rescue League, Brother’s Brother, and Catholic Charities, Construction Junction, Goodwill and more.

For more information on the Reuse Fest and all of the PRC’s events including electronics recycling and drug take back day click here. 

