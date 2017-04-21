WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Gov. Wolf Strips Lieutenant Governor Of Security

April 21, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is stripping the lieutenant governor of state police protection in the wake of complaints about his treatment of troopers and other state employees.

Gov. Wolf released a three-sentence letter Friday that he sent to Lt. Gov. Mike Stack informing him of the decision.

The governor says he’ll also limit state spending on cleaning, grounds keeping and maintenance at his fellow Democrat’s official residence.

Gov. Wolf says he believes it’s a necessary step to protect state employees.

Gov. Wolf initiated an inspector general’s investigation into complaints about Stack’s treatment of state employees.

