One Man Killed In Interstate 79 Crash

AMWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Hanover man was killed Thursday in a crash on Interstate 79.
It happened around 2 p.m. at mile marker 22 in Amwell Township.
Gary Paul Visser, 53, was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Golf north when he lost control of the vehicle, striking the guide rail on the west side of the road and then impacting the drivers side of a tanker truck.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Visser was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.