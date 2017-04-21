SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
One Man Killed In Interstate 79 Crash

April 21, 2017 7:43 AM
Interstate 79

AMWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Hanover man was killed Thursday in a crash on Interstate 79.

It happened around 2 p.m. at mile marker 22 in Amwell Township.

Gary Paul Visser, 53, was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Golf north when he lost control of the vehicle, striking the guide rail on the west side of the road and then impacting the drivers side of a tanker truck.

Visser was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

 

