Medical Marijuana Conference Brings People From All Over The World To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An artificial marijuana plant is the closest thing to pot you’ll get under the David L. Lawrence Convention Center roof this weekend. There’s not a joint in site.

“Not at all,” says Bryan Doner, the CEO of Compassionate Certification Centers. “This is really a medical focus more than anything.”

People have come to Pittsburgh from all over the world for the 2017 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo.

At the convention, those from all angles of the medical cannabis world are touting their wares, including the folks at HTG Supply who’ve been helping farmer with plants for a long time. Now, they’re finding new life in marijuana growth.

“What we’re looking at here is a double-ended, thousand-watt, HID light. This is becoming wildly popular for a lot of commercial growers and the larger scale operations,” said Ernie Twerdok, of HTG Supply.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

While there have been expos for the marijuana-growing industry before, this is the first time the medical side is so heavily represented with the emphasis on the need.

“Things like epilepsy, chronic pain, PTSD, potentially autism,” said Doner.

While you’ll find the pots to grow in, the security precautions, every part of getting to the end forms of consumption represented, the organizers say they want everyone to remember one thing.

“The end user in all this is a patient, it’s a real person with real symptoms and real suffering.