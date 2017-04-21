SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

University Of Pittsburgh Police Investigating Oakland Apartment Burglary

April 21, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: North Dithridge Street, Oakland, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Friday morning in Oakland.

According to a crime alert, University of Pittsburgh Police Officers and the City of Pittsburgh Police Department responded to an apartment in the 200 block of North Dithridge Street just before 3 a.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The victims told police one black male was in the second floor of the residence and then fled out the front door. The male may have entered the house from the fire escape.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, in his early 20s, with long dread locks tied with a rubber band. He was wearing a light blue jump suit.

Anyone having information regarding this incident should call the Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia