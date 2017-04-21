University Of Pittsburgh Police Investigating Oakland Apartment Burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Friday morning in Oakland.
According to a crime alert, University of Pittsburgh Police Officers and the City of Pittsburgh Police Department responded to an apartment in the 200 block of North Dithridge Street just before 3 a.m.
The victims told police one black male was in the second floor of the residence and then fled out the front door. The male may have entered the house from the fire escape.
The suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, in his early 20s, with long dread locks tied with a rubber band. He was wearing a light blue jump suit.
Anyone having information regarding this incident should call the Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.