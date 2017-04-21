SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Ohio Pastor Convicted Of Murder In 2-Year-Old Foster Son’s Death

April 21, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A former Ohio pastor has been convicted of murder and other charges in the death of his 2-year-old foster son.

An attorney for Torace Weaver argued it was accidental. He says the boy hit his head on a wall while Weaver was spinning him around, playing what they called “the Superman game.” The attorney says that the 38-year-old Dayton man panicked and that’s why he initially told police that the boy fell.

The coroner says the child had 20 head injuries, a severe arm burn and injuries on his back. Prosecutors argued that Weaver couldn’t explain the burn and never had it treated. The boy died of a catastrophic skull fracture in November 2015.

Weaver’s wife was found guilty of child endangering.

Their sentencing is scheduled May 5.

