Ohio Pastor Convicted Of Murder In 2-Year-Old Foster Son’s Death

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A former Ohio pastor has been convicted of murder and other charges in the death of his 2-year-old foster son.
An attorney for Torace Weaver argued it was accidental. He says the boy hit his head on a wall while Weaver was spinning him around, playing what they called “the Superman game.” The attorney says that the 38-year-old Dayton man panicked and that’s why he initially told police that the boy fell.
The coroner says the child had 20 head injuries, a severe arm burn and injuries on his back. Prosecutors argued that Weaver couldn’t explain the burn and never had it treated. The boy died of a catastrophic skull fracture in November 2015.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Weaver’s wife was found guilty of child endangering.
Their sentencing is scheduled May 5.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)