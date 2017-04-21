Penguins Tickets For Second Round Series Go On Sale Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Individual tickets for the Penguins’ first two home games of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Approximately 2,000 tickets will be available for each game.
The Penguins will face the winner of the Washington-Toronto series, which is tied, 2-2.
fans can order online at http://www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena or by calling TicketMaster at 1-800-745-3000.
Sidney Crosby and Scott Wilson scored 51 seconds apart in the third period Thursday night, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins eliminate the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 5-2 win in Game 5 of their first-round series.
