Pirates Honor Late Steelers Owner Dan Rooney

April 21, 2017 10:58 PM
Filed Under: Dan Rooney, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers, PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before the first pitch at Friday night’s game at PNC Park, the Pirates used the pre-game ceremony to honor late Steelers owner Dan Rooney.

Along with a moment of silence to remember Mr. Rooney, the scoreboard played a remembrance video.

Mr. Rooney’s picture was also prominently displayed on the new LCD board in right field.

The PNC Park grounds crew painted the Steelers logo on the pitcher’s mound and the tribute “Daniel M. Rooney 1932-2017” behind home plate, too.

Last Friday night, the Penguins honored Mr. Rooney before their playoff game at PPG Paints Arena.

