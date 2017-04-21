Pirates Honor Late Steelers Owner Dan Rooney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before the first pitch at Friday night’s game at PNC Park, the Pirates used the pre-game ceremony to honor late Steelers owner Dan Rooney.
Along with a moment of silence to remember Mr. Rooney, the scoreboard played a remembrance video.
Mr. Rooney’s picture was also prominently displayed on the new LCD board in right field.
Today the Pirates paid tribute here at PNC to @steelers Dan Rooney with a pregame ceremony and moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/v9UWTm0Qjy
— Pirates (@Pirates) April 21, 2017
The PNC Park grounds crew painted the Steelers logo on the pitcher’s mound and the tribute “Daniel M. Rooney 1932-2017” behind home plate, too.
Classy move by #Pirates to honor the late, great Dan Rooney. 👍👍
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 22, 2017
Last Friday night, the Penguins honored Mr. Rooney before their playoff game at PPG Paints Arena.
