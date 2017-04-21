SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
President Trump Calls 100-Day Benchmark ‘Ridiculous’

April 21, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the 100-day benchmark often used to measure a new administration’s achievements is a “ridiculous standard.”

Trump tweeted Friday, “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!”

Trump hits the 100-day mark in office on April 29.

Since taking office, Trump has managed to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed and is pursuing tougher regulations on immigration. But his health care bill didn’t come up for a vote in the House, and his travel ban was blocked in the courts.

The 100-day assessment started with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Earlier this week, Trump declared that “no administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

