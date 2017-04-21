SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Report: Father Charged With Threatening To Kill Bus Driver, Teacher

April 21, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Chad Lowry, Mt. Pleasant Township, Paul Martino, Ramsey Elementary

MT. PLEASANT (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened to kill his son’s school bus driver and a teacher at Ramsey Elementary in the Mt. Pleasant Area School District.

The Tribune-Review reports 29-year-old Chad Lowry, of Mt. Pleasant Township, became angry at the bus driver because the driver told his son where to sit, which caused the boy to be upset.

The driver told officers that Lowry met the bus outside the school, shouted obscenities and racial epithets at him. He also allegedly threatened to break the driver’s neck.

When a teacher came over to the bus, Lowry allegedly threatened to kill her also.

Lowry faces charges including felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, simple assault, summary harassment and disorderly conduct.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

