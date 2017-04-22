EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Frito-Lay Recalls Select Kettle Cooked Chips Over Potential Salmonella Poisoning

April 22, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frito-Lay has announced the recall of select Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning.

The recall is reportedly the result of a supplier’s recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder that could contain Salmonella. Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

  • Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
  • Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

  • 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack
  • 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack
  • 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray
  • 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray
  • 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products are advised not to consume them.

