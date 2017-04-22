Man Dies In Work Accident Hours Before Birth Of 4th Child

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. (KDKA) — A family in Washington state is in mourning after a tragic accident.

CBS affiliate KATU reports Tim Waterman, 55, died April 13, just hours before the birth of his new daughter.

Waterman started Northern Arboriculture, a tree service company, in 1998 and often hired people who were down on their luck, according to friends.

Loved ones say he had a special bond with all of his children.

“Every day, after working 10 to 12 hours out in the community, he would come home and play with these kids,” brother-in-law Kevin McCarthy said. “And not really leave anything for himself.”

Waterman was moving tree with a bucket truck during a call in Lake Forest Park on April 13. His rope was under pressure and snapped, causing him to fall and suffer critical injuries.

He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Family members were still struggling to process the tragic event when Waterman’s wife gave birth to their fourth child 10 hours later.

“He really wanted to meet Savannah. And it’s just so sad that he’ll never get that chance, nor will she,” McCarthy said.

The couple’s oldest child turns 7 years old on Sunday.