Man Shot In Armstrong County, Police Searching For Suspect

April 22, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Armstrong County, East Franklin Township, Route 268, Scott Andreassi

EAST FRANKLIN TWP. (KDKA) — Police are looking for someone who shot a man in Armstrong County.

The shooting happened in a driveway on Route 268 in East Franklin Township around 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi said there may have been children inside the house when the shooting took place.

“No one’s in custody at this point. We have a number of people we are talking to, to try to piece together what happened in this situation, and we have at least one person we are currently looking for,” he said.

Officials did not release a description of that suspect.

No word on the condition of that shooting victim, who is hospitalized.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

