EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

March For Science Events To Take Place Around The Globe

April 22, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: March For Science

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) – Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science and defend it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

A local March for Science started at noon on Bigelow Boulevard between Fifth and Forbes.

march for science pittsburgh 02 March For Science Events To Take Place Around The Globe

(Photo Credit: Brian Grystar/KDKA)

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald were both in attendance.

Peduto said he was “proud to march with thousands from Pittsburgh’s scientific community on this Earth Day.”

The March for Science was dreamed up at the Women’s March on Washington, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. Saturday is also Earth Day.

The march puts scientists, who generally shy away from advocacy and whose work depends on objective experimentation, into a more public position.

Scientists involved in the march said they are anxious about political and public rejection of established science such as climate change and the safety of vaccines.

In Germany, scientists were expected to rally in more than a dozen cities including Berlin, Bonn, Dresden and Hamburg.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia