Teacher Charged For Stealing Almost $5,000 From Students

April 22, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: Christian Stein, Mt. Lebanon High School

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A Mt. Lebanon High School teacher is facing charges after stealing almost $5,000 from students and their parents over the course of several years.

Police started an investigation into 55-year-old Christian Stein back in February in relation to alleged misappropriation of student funds.

Stein allegedly collected money from students and their parents for international summer trips and put that money into a bank account.

Detectives say during the investigation, they discovered Mt. Lebanon High School does not sponsor or participate in international summer trip programs, and the bank account in question was not held, monitored or controlled by the school district.

Police say Stein collected almost $5,000 over the course of several years and used the money himself.

Stein turned himself in two weeks ago. He has been charged with one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and one count of misapplication of entrusted property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

