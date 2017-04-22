EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Police: Teen Chaperone Locked Himself In ‘Liquor Room’ During Special Needs Prom

April 22, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Indiana Country Club

INDIANA (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges stemming from an incident that took place while he was chaperoning an event in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Police say it happened Friday morning at the Indiana Country Club.

The unnamed teen was allegedly chaperoning a prom designed for special needs children in Indiana County.

Police say the boy found his way into the “liquor room,” locked the door and consumed numerous alcoholic beverages before being discovered by a worker.

The accused was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, underage drinking and public drunkenness.

