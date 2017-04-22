EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Trump Says He’ll Mark 100 Days With Pennsylvania Rally

April 22, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Rally

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll mark his 100th day in office with a “BIG” rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump hits 100 days on April 29 – that’s next Saturday.

He tweeted about the rally this Saturday, saying that next week “I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!”

April 29 is also the date for the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.

Most presidents attend the event. Trump previously announced that he will boycott the dinner this year to protest what he argues is unfavorable coverage of his administration by the news media. His staff is also boycotting in a show of “solidarity” with the president.

No additional details about the upcoming rally were released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

