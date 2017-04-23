EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Carson Street Closed, Police Handcuff Several People

April 23, 2017 8:54 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carson Street was shut down Sunday evening.

Police responded to an incident in the area of Carson Street near South 14th Street, and several people could be seen in handcuffs.

Officers specified that no one had yet been arrested.

When KDKA arrived at the scene at 8:30 p.m., witnesses said the situation had been going on for at least an hour.

Police officials could not detail precisely what happened, saying the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

