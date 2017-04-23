Crews Battle 5-Alarm Fire At Abandoned Building

MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Crews battled a 5-alarm fire at an abandoned building in Mt. Washington on Sunday afternoon.
It started in the 100-block of Boggs Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Crews were still battling heavy smoke and flames around 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials tweeted a warning asking residents in the area to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke.
Officials confirmed the buildings were vacant. No injuries have been reported.
