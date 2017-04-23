EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Crews Battle 5-Alarm Fire At Abandoned Building

April 23, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Abandoned Building Fire, Mt. Washington

MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Crews battled a 5-alarm fire at an abandoned building in Mt. Washington on Sunday afternoon.

It started in the 100-block of Boggs Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Crews were still battling heavy smoke and flames around 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials tweeted a warning asking residents in the area to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke.

Officials confirmed the buildings were vacant. No injuries have been reported.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:14 PM

    Did poindexter Pedutu show up?

    Reply | Report comment |

