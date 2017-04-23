EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Somerset County

April 23, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Meyersdale, Somerset County

MEYERSDALE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in a western Pennsylvania borough.

The (Somerset) Daily American reports that the man was hit on Main Street in Meyersdale in Somerset County at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Borough police said the man went past the crossing guards while they were activated and was hit. His name wasn’t immediately released. CSX police are investigating.

Officer Matt Truszka said people should always be aware if the lights are activated and not go around the crossing guards under any circumstances.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

