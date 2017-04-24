EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Emaciated Dog Finally Ready For His New Home

April 24, 2017 1:28 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a special day for a dog found so emaciated in a condemned home in Bridgeville that he couldn’t even walk.

According to Animal Friends, Cory the dog is being adopted today.

Cory arrived at Animal Friends in February after being found living in squalor in a home in Bridgeville. Five other animals were also found there, and two children were taken into protective custody.

Officers found animal feces throughout the home, no running water and the only food item in the house was a spoiled package of chicken.

The place was later condemned.

Cory was in such bad shape he couldn’t walk on his own and had to be carried to safety.

Since then, Animal Friends says he has been given continuous medical care, critical socialization and has gained nearly 20 pounds.

Today, his new family will be picking him up at the shelter at 4:30 p.m.

The shelter says, “Animal Friends could not be more happy for Cory and his new family.”

