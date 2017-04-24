EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Former Boilermakers Head Charged With Embezzling $1.5 Million, Income Tax Evasion

April 24, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Andy Sheehan, Boilermakers, Local 154, Raymond Ventrone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Boilermakers business manager Raymond Ventrone is now officially facing charges.

Ventrone is charged with one count of embezzlement and theft of Labor Union assets and five counts of income tax evasion, Acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song announced today.

The 59-year-old man was the business manager of Local 154 of the International Association of Boilermakers from January 2010 to June 2015.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

During that time, Ventrone allegedly embezzled approximately $1,499,000 of union funds for his own use. In addition, Ventrone evaded payment of his income taxes on the embezzled money.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 30 years in prison, a fine of $1,500,000, or both.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Andy Sheehan’s story at 6 p.m. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia