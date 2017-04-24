Former Boilermakers Head Charged With Embezzling $1.5 Million, Income Tax Evasion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Boilermakers business manager Raymond Ventrone is now officially facing charges.
Ventrone is charged with one count of embezzlement and theft of Labor Union assets and five counts of income tax evasion, Acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song announced today.
The 59-year-old man was the business manager of Local 154 of the International Association of Boilermakers from January 2010 to June 2015.
During that time, Ventrone allegedly embezzled approximately $1,499,000 of union funds for his own use. In addition, Ventrone evaded payment of his income taxes on the embezzled money.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 30 years in prison, a fine of $1,500,000, or both.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Andy Sheehan’s story at 6 p.m.