Home Invasion Victim Shaken After Child Held At Gunpoint

NORTH CHARLEROI (KDKA) — A man tells KDKA he was visiting a friend at a home in North Charleroi and watched in horror as a six-year-old was held at gunpoint.

“I had to bury my head in my arm. I couldn’t watch anymore. He was just in sheer terror,” home invasion victim Nicholas Petruska said.

Nicholas Petruska says he can’t get the horrifying image of a six-year-old being held at gunpoint out of his mind. A father himself, he can’t even begin to imagine that being his son.

“Two guys came in wanting music production. He produces music so they’re musical artists,” Petruska said.

Not long after that, Petruska noticed one of the visitors, Jaron Satterwhite, holding the six-year-old by his face with a gun pointed to the back of his head.

“He was like, we can make this easy. He’s like everybody get on the floor and tell me where the money’s at,” Petruska said. “He actually made the statement he killed two other little kids smaller than that so I was literally in tears. My buddy jumped up and more or less and grabbed the gun off him.”

Petruska said he was duct taped to the table but all he could focus on was getting the little boy and his mom out of the house.

“I got up and broke the table leg. Still had it duct taped to my arm and I went over to the mom and said you need to get him out of here now,” Petruska said.

While he was helping the boy and his mom, Petruska said another guy hit one of the suspect’s in the legs with a hammer. Both men ran away but police arrested them a short time later.

“It’s scares me to have my son. He’s only three and a half years old,” Petruska said. “That’s the part that really clicked in my mind. How short this life can be.”

Three men, Jaron Satterwhite, Dontae Warner and Derek Sapp were taken into custody and face multiple charges. One of those men, Dontae Warner, was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after police say both of his legs were broken.