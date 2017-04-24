Report: Jeannette Officer Stabbed By Hypodermic Needle During Arrest

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A Jeannette Police officer was accidentally stabbed in the hand with a hypodermic needle on Saturday.

The Tribune-Review reports it happened 11:30 a.m. in the area of Broad Street and Lewis Avenue.

Officers were called to the area for a report of two people passed out from apparent drug overdoses in a running vehicle.

Police say driver Christopher J. Baker, 23, and passenger Brandon Fordyce, 23, both had syringes in their laps.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Baker began to stir and attempted to throw the syringe out of the window.

The needle struck Sgt. Donald Johnston in the palm, causing him to bleed. He was treated at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg.

Officers confiscated the syringes, an empty stamp bag of heroin and a small amount of marijuana from Baker.

In addition to aggravated and simple assault, Baker is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Fordyce was taken to the hospital and has not been charged.