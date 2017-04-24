EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Mother, Son, 3-Year-Old Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

April 24, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: York

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in central Pennsylvania say a mother, her son and a child have been found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide.

Northern York County Regional Police officers went to check on occupants of a Manchester Township home just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said after a dog inside “moved a curtain enough that the officers could see inside,” police found 50-year-old Tammy June Williams dead on a couch and 3-year-old Kelly June Williams dead in a bedroom. Both had gunshot wounds to the head and 21-year-old Frankie Thomas Williams was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said information at the scene indicated that “this was a planned act or pact between Tammy June Williams and her son.” They said the child’s mother had recently filed for full custody.

