Report: Penn Hills School Board Member Facing Drug Charges Resigns

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A Penn Hills school board member facing drug charges has resigned.
The Tribune-Review reports Donald Kuhn Jr., 56, handed in his resignation after deputies arrested him last month.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department charged Kuhn Jr. with five misdemeanor counts of prohibited acts, including three for possession, on April 12. Kuhn was allegedly found with the drugs on March 23.
Kuhn was originally wanted on a bench warrant issued by a judge overseeing an investigation into the district’s finances. Kuhn was scheduled to testify, but didn’t show up.
