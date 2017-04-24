Pens GM Rutherford Confirms Fleury Is The Guy Moving Into Second Round

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- Pittsburgh Penguins General Manger Jim Rutherford joined The Cook and Poni Show on Monday to preview the Penguins/ Capitals series that will open Thursday in Washington.

“We always expected the series to start Thursday,” Rutherford said. “Whether it was here in Pittsburgh against Toronto or in Washington.”

The Washington Capitals have been the best league during the last two seasons but Rutherford doesn’t mind saying that means nothing to him.

“Pittsburgh won the cup last year,” Rutherford said. “I don’t care about the regular season. That is not what we play for.”

If the Penguins are going to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions they will have to defeat the league’s best team in the regular season for the second straight year and with Marc-Andre Fleury in net.

Rutherford confirmed to the guys that Matt Murray is not back to skating yet so although hopeful he would be available at some point but it appears to be not imminent.

So was the best trade that wasn’t made the one that would have sent Fleury out of Pittsburgh at the deadline?

“There wasn’t any reason to trade him, ” Rutherford added. “We were able to put a team together under the cap with tow number one goalies.”

Rutherford did admit that he was concerned that there were moments were friction would arise from one feeling they should be the starter but both guys handled it well and there was never a moment where Fleury asked to be sent out.

“He didn’t,” Rutherford said of Fleury asking for a trade. “Neither sides pursued it.”

So what happens if Fleury would get hurt is Tristan Jarry ready to have his moment in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

“It really doesn’t matter,” Rutherford laughed. “Cause he would have to be the guy.”

Listen to the full interview here:

