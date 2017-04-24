Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Robbing 7-Eleven

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — The search is on in Monongahela for a woman wanted for an armed robbery.

Police said after she robbed the 7-Eleven on Dry Run Road on Saturday night, she tried to run over one of the clerks with her car.

Monongahela police were already on the lookout for the suspect and her car because Monessen Police had just been chasing her about a half hour before the robbery.

Monongahela police have charged 45-year-old Lori Pidich of Monessen with robbery, recklessly endangering another person and other criminal charges. They said Monessen Police were first in pursuit of her for allegedly driving a stolen car.

Officers said surveillance video shows Pidich walking into the 7-Eleven wearing a black hoodie and Steelers pajama pants and going directly behind the counter, where she allegedly told the clerk “this is a robbery.”

Police said the male clerk told her to get out of the store and that’s when Pidich allegedly told the clerks she had a gun in her pocket and would use it.

“She had her hand in her pocket and it was not able to be determined if she had a weapon or not. The clerk feared for his life,” said Officer William Fusco of the Monongahela Police Department.

According to police, that’s when the clerk opened the register and Pidich took money and some cigarettes and went back out to her car. Officers said things didn’t end there.

“At that point a clerk came outside. She tried to take a picture of the vehicle. She tried to run the clerk over. She took off, vehicle got away. The vehicle was found later on abandoned in Brownsville by the State Police. She is currently out and still running,” said Officer Fusco.

According to officers, neither of the clerks were hurt in the robbery – just shaken up.