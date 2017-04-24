Vote For Next ‘You Wanted To Know’ Segment

We invite you to vote and let us know what you want to see on our next show:
Do you want to know about plans to build a stadium over the Mon River? Or to fill Panther Hollow with laboratories? Or to build twin towers Downtown?
We’ll show you the designs that could have had Pittsburgh looking very different!
Or do you want us to hit the road in search of some of the coolest roadside attractions in our area?
From the mini-Brooklyn Bridge to the giant cowboy named Sam! We’ll take you on a tour.
Let us know which one you want to know about, and whichever story gets more votes, we’ll have for you on our next show!