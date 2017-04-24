EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Vote For Next ‘You Wanted To Know’ Segment

April 24, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Mon River, Panther Hollow, You Wanted To Know, Your Pittsburgh

We invite you to vote and let us know what you want to see on our next show:

Do you want to know about plans to build a stadium over the Mon River? Or to fill Panther Hollow with laboratories? Or to build twin towers Downtown?

We’ll show you the designs that could have had Pittsburgh looking very different!

Or do you want us to hit the road in search of some of the coolest roadside attractions in our area?

From the mini-Brooklyn Bridge to the giant cowboy named Sam! We’ll take you on a tour.

Let us know which one you want to know about, and whichever story gets more votes, we’ll have for you on our next show!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia