By Jessica Wasik Buttery cream cheese icing, lively spices, garden-fresh carrots and perhaps a hint of walnuts and raisins: these are the perfect ingredients for an unbeatable carrot cake. Whether you enjoy this dessert seasonally or crave it year-round, a moist, lip-smacking carrot cake hits the spot every time, particularly when you order yours from one of these five bakeries and restaurants. Enjoy a traditional take on this treat with cream cheese-frosted cupcakes and family-sized cakes or get a bit more adventurous with desserts that add their own signature secret ingredients. Place your order from one of these spots recognized as serving the best carrot cake in Pittsburgh.

Oakmont Bakery

531 Allegheny Ave.

Oakmont, PA 15139

(412) 826-1606

www.oakmontbakery.com Topping the list of the best carrot cake in Pittsburgh is Oakmont Bakery, a multiple award-winning bakery located on Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont. With countless display cases of sweet treats, gluten free goodies, bread and cookies by the dozen, it may seem overwhelming to narrow down your order, unless you’ve come for the carrot cake. Choose from a variety of cake sizes highlighting a hint of spice, shredded carrots, pineapple and raisins, walnuts and its iconic cream cheese icing, of course. Another best-seller is its Silly Wabbit cupcake that boasts the same spicy carrot cake batter complete with cream cheese icing. Order your favorites in-store on online for convenient pick-up.

Signature Desserts

3360 Library Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15234

(412) 882-9960

www.signaturedesserts.com Enjoy a moist and spicy carrot cake chocked full of fresh carrots and walnuts at Signature Desserts. Its velvety and indulgent cream cheese icing is more than icing on the cake; it’s the perfect finish! With three serving sizes ranging from small eight-inch cakes to extra large 12-inch treats, this cake is ideal for sharing with family and friends. Signature Desserts is located on Library Road in Castle Shannon.

Central Diner & Grille

6408 Steubenville Pike

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

(412) 275-3242

At Central Diner & Grille, you're not just a customer, you're family. With that, you can expect the most delicious, fresh and local ingredients made daily by hand served in generous portions. The perfect pairing to any of the restaurant's hearty Greek-inspired and American meals are its huge desserts. A diner favorite: its layered carrot cake that's sliced with enough to enjoy at your table and to take home. Grab a slice and perhaps a box to bring leftovers home at its Robinson Township location.

Prantl’s Bakery

5525 Walnut St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

(412) 621-2092

www.prantlsbakery.com Prantl’s Bakery has been a longstanding favorite with Pittsburghers for generations, with more than 100 tempting treats lining its counters and cases. Although it may be best-known for its burnt almond torte, its rich and delicious carrot cake comes in as another must-try dessert. Each carrot cake features hand-grated carrots, smooth cream cheese icing and a mix of nuts and raisins. For those craving a smaller sample, order its carrot cake cups that deliver the same unbelievable flavor in a miniature version complete with the bakery’s signature cream cheese icing and crushed walnuts. Prantl’s Bakery is situated on Walnut Street in Shadyside with a second location downtown on Market Street.