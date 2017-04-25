Partner Of Cop Who Shot Tamir Rice ‘I Didn’t Know It Was A Kid’

April 25, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Officer Frank Garmback, Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND (AP) – The partner of a Cleveland officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice recalls pleading for a faster response from medics as the wounded boy’s condition worsened.

Cleveland.com reports the newly public recorded police interviews were done within days of the November 2014 death of Rice, who’d been playing with a pellet gun.

In one video, Officer Frank Garmback chokes up as he describes spotting the suspect with an apparent handgun before his partner fired. Garmback pauses, puts his hands over his face, then says quietly: “I didn’t know it was a kid.”

Their police union says the officers did nothing wrong.

A grand jury declined to indict them, but they face administrative charges not directly related to the shooting.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dan Trigona says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    Considering they pulled up and not 5 seconds later…BANG! Tamir Rice is fatally shot. The sad part…the moron officer didn’t wait to see if Tamir would put the pellet gun down, just a “DROP YOUR WEAPON!” followed by the real gun being discharged.

    I’m sorry, but, the Grand Jury got this partially wrong. The cop who fired his gun should have been indicted for reckless homicide. No way was that a clean shoot. A pellet gun is not something that generally speaking, is not going to kill an adult human being.

    Reply | Report comment |

