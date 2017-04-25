EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Route 28 Inbound

April 25, 2017 6:38 AM

MILLVALE (KDKA) – A crash on the inbound side of Route 28 has brought traffic to a halt this morning.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and involves a tractor-trailer.

All lanes of Route 28 are closed in the area of Millvale.

There is no word on when the road will re-open at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details  

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia