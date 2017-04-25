Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Route 28 Inbound

MILLVALE (KDKA) – A crash on the inbound side of Route 28 has brought traffic to a halt this morning.
According to officials at the scene, the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and involves a tractor-trailer.
All lanes of Route 28 are closed in the area of Millvale.
There is no word on when the road will re-open at this time.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.
