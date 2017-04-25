Market District Recipes: Easy Sides For Pork Dishes

If you’re looking for some dishes that will go perfectly with pork, check out these recipes from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Easy Refrigerated Spicy Pickled Garlic Green Beans

Compliments of Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 1 Jar Prep Time: 10 min. Pickling Time: Min 2 days.

Ingredients:

½ lb Green Beans, Trimmed

½ cup White Vinegar

¼ cup Water Cold

2 sprigs Dill, fresh

4 each Garlic Cloves, whole, crushed

1 ½ tbsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Sugar

5 each Black Peppercorns

¼ tsp Cayenne Pepper

½ tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

Directions:

1. Place the garlic, seasonings, sugar, dill, & peppercorns in the bottom of a jar or other air tight glass container.

2. Pack the trimmed green beans vertically into the jar.

3. Pour the water, vinegar and salt over the green beans & top with a lid.

4. Refrigerate for up to 10 days. Allow the green beans to sit at least 1-2 days to absorb the flavors and pickle.

Note: Great for Salads, Crudités Platters, Garnish for Picnics & BBQ Meats.

Red BBQ Slaw (North Carolina Style)

Compliments of Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 6 cups Prep Time: 25 min.

Ingredients:

2 cup Green Cabbage, finely chopped

1 cup Red Cabbage, finely chopped

2 cup Savoy Cabbage, finely chopped

2 tbsp Red Onion, minced

2/3 cup Ketchup

½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tbsp Tabasco or other Hot Sauce (Optional)

¼ cup Sugar

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper, ground

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl whisk together the ketchup, vinegar, hot sauce, sugar, salt & pepper.

2. Place the finely chopped cabbages and red onion in another mixing bowl and pour the dressing over top.

3. Mix well so all the dressing is combined with the cabbage.

4. Store in an airtight container and allow to sit until ready to serve.

Note: Great for Sandwiches, BBQ Meats, & Grilled Chicken.

Quick Pickled Red Onions

Compliments of Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 1 Jar Prep Time: 10 min. Pickling Time: Min 1 day.

Ingredients:

2 each Red Onion, thinly shaved

2 tbsp Lime Juice, fresh

1 ½ cup Red Wine Vinegar

2 tbsp Beet Juice (The liquid from a can of beets works perfect)

½ tbsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Sugar

Cilantro as garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Place the shaved red onions into a jar or air tight glass container.

2. Pour in the lime, sugar, vinegar, salt & beet juice.

3. Place a lid on the container and shake to mix up the ingredients.

4. Allow to sit for at least 1 day for the flavor to develop and the color to turn bright purple.

Note: Great for Sandwiches, Grilled Fish, BBQ garnish, & Salads.