Nordstrom’s $425 ‘Muddy Jeans’ Create Social Media Stir

April 25, 2017 7:33 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nordstrom has created another social media controversy.

This time, for just $425, you too can own a pair of jeans that are coated in fake mud and dirt.

On their website, Nordstrom describes the jeans as “heavily distressed.”

The description goes on: “A comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

According to CBS News, the dirty jeans are getting mixed reviews on social media.

One outspoken critic of the pants is the host of the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs,” Mike Rowe. He took to Facebook, saying in a long post: “Further proof that our country’s war on work continues to rage in all corners of polite society.”

CBS News says they reached out to Nordstrom for comment, but have not yet heard back.

