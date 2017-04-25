House Approves Bill To Sell State’s Liquor Wholesale System

April 25, 2017 10:29 PM
Filed Under: Alcohol, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania House of Representatives, State Stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The state House is giving its approval to a plan to lease and eventually sell off the state’s wholesale system for wine and spirits, a change that opponents say could spell the end of state-owned liquor stores.

Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday voted 105 to 84 in favor of the bill, part of a package of booze-related legislation pushed ahead by the Republican majority.

The House also voted to allow more grocery stores to seek permits to sell wine, no longer restricting them to stores with seating capacity.

And it voted to let restaurant and hotel licensees sell up to three liters of takeout liquor per customer.

The proposals were sent to the Senate for its consideration.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

