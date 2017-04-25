Police Ambush Gunman’s Sister Calls Him Her ‘Protector’

April 25, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Alex Douglass, Bryon Dickson II, Eric Frein

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – The younger sister of a man who fatally shot a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in a 2014 ambush says he was her “protector” against their abusive parents.

Tiffany Frein took the witness stand Tuesday in the penalty phase of her brother’s capital murder trial. Eric Frein faces a potential death sentence for killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounding Trooper Alex Douglass in the attack at their barracks.

Tiffany Frein was adopted into the family when she was 4. She told the jury her father physically abused her, and she called her mother a selfish manipulator.

She says Eric Frein “made me feel like someone actually loved me.”

Frein was convicted of murder of a law enforcement officer, terrorism and other offenses. He was captured after a 48-day manhunt.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ken Keppel says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:49 AM

    The headline makes it sound like the police ambushed this killer’s sister.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia