State Police To Help Patrol Butler For 3 Months

April 25, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Butler, Butler Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Tim Donaldson

BUTLER (KDKA) – The mayor of Butler is calling in extra assistance to help the city respond to an increasing number of calls.

The Butler Eagle reports that Mayor Tim Donaldson has asked the State Police to help patrol the city for the next three months.

The added patrols will be on duty from 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. daily.

Mayor Donaldson says state troopers will help enforce traffic laws. He added that the city of Butler does not have enough police officers because there are currently six vacancies in the department.

Two additional officers are currently injured, so they are not able to patrol the streets.

Mayor Donaldson said his request for help from State Police is a matter of public safety. State Police say they’re happy to help.

Watch The KDKA-TV News At 5 p.m. For Bob Allen’s Full Report

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia