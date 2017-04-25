State Police To Help Patrol Butler For 3 Months

BUTLER (KDKA) – The mayor of Butler is calling in extra assistance to help the city respond to an increasing number of calls.
The Butler Eagle reports that Mayor Tim Donaldson has asked the State Police to help patrol the city for the next three months.
The added patrols will be on duty from 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. daily.
Mayor Donaldson says state troopers will help enforce traffic laws. He added that the city of Butler does not have enough police officers because there are currently six vacancies in the department.
Two additional officers are currently injured, so they are not able to patrol the streets.
Mayor Donaldson said his request for help from State Police is a matter of public safety. State Police say they’re happy to help.
