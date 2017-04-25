Steelers: WR Martavis Bryant Reinstated On Conditional Basis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Steelers say suspended wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been reinstated on a conditional basis by the NFL.

WR Martavis Bryant has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL. READ: https://t.co/nM7zGF8JQ5 pic.twitter.com/fOmddWhZXY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2017

The team released this statement on their website:

“Martavis Bryant has followed the protocol and has been conditionally reinstated by the National Football League. We appreciate that he has taken the necessary steps in an effort to get his personal life in order. We also understand this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all of the conditions of his reinstatement.”

“We look forward to working with Martavis to ensure that he is mentally and physically prepared to contribute to our efforts on the field, while also maintaining the proper balance to keep his life in order off the field.”

Bryant was suspended in March of 2016 for a second violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The league said Tuesday that Bryant may work out at the team facility and participate in meetings. He will not be cleared for all preseason activities, including practices and games, until the league has confirmed Bryant has found “clinical resources” in Pittsburgh.

The NFL also says that prior to the start of the regular season, they plan to review Bryant’s progress. They also plan to evaluate him later in the season before any “full reinstatement” decision.

The decision could give the team a big boost for the 2017 season.

Bryant caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards during his first two seasons, in 2014 and 2015. His return could ease some of the pressure on All-Pro teammate Antonio Brown.

