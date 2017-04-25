Officials Announce Lineup & Schedule For 2017 Three Rivers Arts Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival annually brings more than a 500,000 people to downtown Pittsburgh in early June. It is the unofficial kickoff to summer.

But, it also brings millions of dollars to town.

Today, officials unveiled some of the things you can see and do at this year’s event.

“The New York Times recently noted that Pittsburgh is a thriving community and particularly because of the wonderful culture that we have here in the city, and Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is emblematic of that wonderful artistic community that we all love,” Pittsburgh Cultural Trust CEO Kevin McMahon said.

This year’s event runs from June 2-11 and will also feature some amazing musicians

Grace Rusnica is a freshman at Hempfield High School, but will be a featured performer.

“I perform two musical theater songs because that is kind of like my background, but I also perform classic rock and country, so I have a very big variety so hopefully that will capture a different audience than usual,” Rusnica said.

Kathy Mazur will be appearing in her first show of any kind.

“So exciting because I am pretty new to this. I only started this about a year and half ago so to be selected as an emerging artist, I was — I am still floored,” Mazur said.

During a span of 10 days, there are events down at Point State Park and in Gateway Center. Many head into the Cultural District where there are plays and performances.

However, one of the places you might not ever expect to see something cool is up on the side of a building.

“On the Stanwix Street side of the Fifth Avenue Place building — so yes they will actually be performing on the front of the building, not in front of the building — on the front of the building,” Three Rivers Arts Festival Director Sarah Aziz said.

There will be creativity zones for kids, films at the Harris Theater, and in a tongue-in-cheek nod to the occasionally dicey June weather, an umbrella sky project will cover concert-goers.

