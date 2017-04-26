IUP Student To Stand Trial In Frat Brother’s Death

INDIANA (KDKA) – An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student will stand trial in connection with the death of a fraternity brother following a fight.

Brady DiStephano appeared in court Wednesday morning, where he was held for trial on charges of aggravated assault and criminal homicide.

In February, DiStephano got into a fight with 19-year-old Caleb Zweig on a street near the IUP campus.

“There was an altercation. The defendant was said to have went to the ground with the victim and there were witnesses that claimed he had choked the victim,” said Indiana Borough Police Chief William Sutton.

Zweig and DiStephano were members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Police assume both young men were drinking prior to the fight.

During interviews, a witness told police they pulled DiStephano away and called for help. Zweig, of Rockville, Maryland, later died at the hospital.

The next day, officers showed up at DiStephano’s home and told him Zweig had died. Police say he was “visibly distraught” when he heard the news.

