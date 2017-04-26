Jury Gives Death Penalty To Police Ambush Killer

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – A jury has given the death penalty to a gunman who targeted Pennsylvania state troopers at their barracks, killing one and leaving a second with devastating injuries.

Eric Frein was sentenced Wednesday, a week after his conviction on charges including murder of a law enforcement officer and terrorism.

Prosecutors say Frein was trying to spark a revolution when he killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass in a late-night ambush with a rifle.

Frein was captured after a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains. The 33-year-old defendant’s lawyers had argued for a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Frein likely won’t be executed for decades, if ever. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a moratorium on the death penalty, and Pennsylvania’s last execution took place in 1999.

Frein’s lawyers are promising to tie up his case in appeals.

