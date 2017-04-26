Jury To Begin Weighing Sentence For Police Ambush Killer

April 26, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Cpl. Bryon Dickson, Eric Frein

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – A jury is expected to begin weighing the sentence for a gunman who targeted Pennsylvania state troopers at their barracks, killing one and leaving a second with devastating injuries.

Eric Frein could be sentenced to death in the 2014 ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. His lawyers are trying to keep him off death row, arguing for a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors are scheduled to call their last witness Wednesday, followed by closing arguments and jury deliberations.

The jury convicted Frein last week of murder of a law enforcement officer, terrorism and other offenses. Prosecutors say Frein was hoping to inspire an uprising against the government when he opened fire on the Blooming Grove barracks in the Pocono Mountains.

He was caught after a 48-day manhunt.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

