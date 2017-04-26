Teen’s Fatal Shooting In McKeesport May Have Been Accident

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The deadly shooting of a teenage boy in McKeesport may have been an accident.

Investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old William Chaffin in a Ridge Street home on Tuesday afternoon.

Now, investigators say the teenager’s shooting might have been an accident.

Police spent hours Tuesday night questioning a 19-year-old man, who is described as a close friend of the victim.

The two were together in the older boy’s home at the time of the shooting, and the unidentified friend told detectives that a shotgun they were horsing around with went off, when he tried to take it away from Chaffin.

A shotgun blast hit Chaffin in the chest.

The 19-year-old was released from custody after questioning.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges will be filed at this time, Allegheny County Police said in a statement late Tuesday night.

The statement went on to say that information learned will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.