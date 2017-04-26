WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police: Captive Woman Found In Pit In Man’s Backyard Shed

April 26, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Blanchester, Dennis Dunn, Kidnapping, Ohio

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio man with mental health problems kidnapped a neighbor and kept her trapped in a small grave-like pit in his backyard shed, where her cries for help alerted other people living nearby and led to her rescue.

Blanchester police say Dennis Dunn has a history of mental health issues and was hospitalized. The woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say the woman was reported missing about 2 a.m. Wednesday and neighbors called them about 4 a.m. after hearing cries from the shed in Blanchester.

Officers found the woman in the pit. They say the hole was covered with a wooden board that had heavy objects on top of it, preventing her from getting out.

It can’t be determined whether Dunn has an attorney to comment on the accusations.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia