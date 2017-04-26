Police: Captive Woman Found In Pit In Man’s Backyard Shed

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio man with mental health problems kidnapped a neighbor and kept her trapped in a small grave-like pit in his backyard shed, where her cries for help alerted other people living nearby and led to her rescue.
Blanchester police say Dennis Dunn has a history of mental health issues and was hospitalized. The woman was treated at a hospital and released.
Police say the woman was reported missing about 2 a.m. Wednesday and neighbors called them about 4 a.m. after hearing cries from the shed in Blanchester.
Officers found the woman in the pit. They say the hole was covered with a wooden board that had heavy objects on top of it, preventing her from getting out.
Crying woman held captive in pit inside neighbor’s backyard shed, police say: https://t.co/yq6MArg51G pic.twitter.com/r9MD8doZxn
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2017
- For the latest on this story, visit CBS News.
It can’t be determined whether Dunn has an attorney to comment on the accusations.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)