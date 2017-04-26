Study: Pittsburgh Drivers Ranked Worst In Country

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is used to making “best of” lists, but this is one list Pittsburghers probably don’t want on top of.

EverQuote has released their annual report of the worst drivers in the country, and according to our news partners at the Post-Gazette, we’re tied for worst in the country.

EverQuote studied 11-months of driving habits through the beginning of March for 150,000 drivers who use their EverRide app.

The rankings were based on five driving activities: speeding, cellphone use, excess acceleration, hard braking and hard turning.

The study reportedly found that Pittsburgh drivers go too fast and use their cell phones while driving too much.

That tied Pittsburgh with New York City as the worst in the country.

EverQuote says Pennsylvania drivers didn’t rank well either, the state came in at 48, ahead of only Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The study found the best drivers were in Minneapolis/St.Paul, followed by Portland, Oregon and St. Louis.