Rania’s Recipes: Sauce Tomate

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off another delicious sauce recipe!
Sauce Tomate
- 2 ounces salt pork, chopped
- 2 cups onion, diced
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- 1 cup carrots. diced
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 2 (28 ounce) cans crushed tomatoes (I used San Marzano)
- 1 quart veal stock (I make my stock from Demi Glace)
- 1 ham bone
Herb Sachet:
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 3-4 sprigs fresh parsley
- 1 bay leaf
- 10 crushed black peppercorns
Directions:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In a heavy oven safe Dutch oven, over medium heat cook the salt pork until the fat is rendered.
Add the onion, garlic, carrots. and celery to the pot and cook until the vegetables start to soften. about 10 minutes.
Add the crushed tomatoes (plus juices), veal stock, ham bone and herb sachet. Bring the sauce to a boil and then transfer the pot to the oven. Cover and let it simmer in the oven for at least two hours.
After the two hours, remove the pot from the oven and fish out the herb sachet. Puree the sauce using an immersion blender or in batches with a stand blender.