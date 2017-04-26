Rania’s Recipes: Sauce Tomate

April 26, 2017 8:57 AM
Filed Under: Rania Harris, Sauce Tomate

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off another delicious sauce recipe!

Sauce Tomate

  • 2 ounces salt pork, chopped
  • 2 cups onion, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 1 cup carrots. diced
  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • 2 (28 ounce) cans crushed tomatoes (I used San Marzano)
  • 1 quart veal stock (I make my stock from Demi Glace)
  • 1 ham bone

Herb Sachet:

  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3-4 sprigs fresh parsley
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 10 crushed black peppercorns

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

In a heavy oven safe Dutch oven, over medium heat cook the salt pork until the fat is rendered.

Add the onion, garlic, carrots. and celery to the pot and cook until the vegetables start to soften. about 10 minutes.

Add the crushed tomatoes (plus juices), veal stock, ham bone and herb sachet. Bring the sauce to a boil and then transfer the pot to the oven. Cover and let it simmer in the oven for at least two hours.

After the two hours, remove the pot from the oven and fish out the herb sachet. Puree the sauce using an immersion blender or in batches with a stand blender.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia