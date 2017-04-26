Hounds Lose In Rain-Soaked Richmond

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Riverhounds fell to the Richmond Kickers 2-1 on Saturday night to continue the team’s slow start to the 2017 season, dropping their record to 1-3-2.

The start of the match was delayed over 45 minutes due to thunderstorms in the area, and when play finally did start, it was under a heavy downpour.

The Kickers came in to this match only having scored one goal in the 2017 season, but they found their scoring touch against the Hounds struggling defense.

Richmond went ahead 1-0 in the first half when Fred Owusu Sekyere connected on a cross from Raul Gonzalez that powered past Hounds goalkeeper Trey Mitchell. Mitchell got a hand to the ball, but could not get enough on it to keep it out of the net.

As the second half started and the rain continued to pour, the home side would double their lead with another assist from Gonzalez.

The Brazilian midfielder for Richmond delivered a dangerous free kick into the Pittsburgh penalty area that could not be cleared and Kickers forward Alhaji Kamara pounced on the ball and poked it home.

The Riverhounds got a goal back to cut the lead in half from a fantastic solo effort from Marshall Hollingsworth, who blasted a shot into the top corner from over 30 yards out.

Pittsburgh could not find an equalizing goal in the remainder of the match though and lost on the road for the first time this season. The small amount of success on the road has been a bright spot during the slow start to the Hounds season.

The Hounds return home when they host Harrisburg on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium at 7 p.m.

